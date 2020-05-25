The video shows what really happened between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt they have made the delight of fans, spread out all over the world have gathered to the public for the first time in 15 years on the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The actors, who have received a lot of praise in this season of ceremonies at the awards ceremony, there were more behind-the-scenes at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, california, and they seemed to enjoy each and every second of the encounter.

It wasn’t long before the users of the social network that will make the party online, in large part, thanks to a picture in which Pitt, holding the hand of his ex-wife. But that’s not all it seems. A video of the time shows that this is not much more than a quick interaction – and romantic-have had some – among the stars.

Speculation on the part of the night was a glory to both of them. Aniston has won an award for best actress for her role in the series “The Morning show” Pitt received an award for his performance in the “Once upon a time in… Hollywood. During the course of the event, they attended to each other’s discourses, to an acceptance of each other, showing that the former relationship is left in at least one of a beautiful friendship.

Recall that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, have been husband and wife for five years, between 2000 and 2005, and the marriage ended up wrapped up in the drama because of an alleged extramarital affair of the actor with the Angelina Jolie. In spite of the hopes of the fans up to the present time, the ex-couple have denied any of the others.