Their history Kind of Blue, Jimmy Cobb died at the age of 91

The drummer, Jimmy Cobb, died on Monday, the 25th, at the age of 91. Musician with the iconic Cobb has recorded with Miles Davis ‘ “Kind of Blue”, considered to be the best-selling album in the history of jazz. The cause of death has not been disclosed. The artist was the last time a team full of stars by saxophonist John Coltrane, bassist Paul Chambers, Julian Cannonball Adderley on alto sax, Bill Evans on piano.

In 2009, the singer performed in Brazil, with the album recorded in 1959. “Kind of Blue” is a work that, even today, turbine, passionate discussion of music. In particular, I understood that it was over. The most impressive about this disc is that, if you want to look at something, there’s not much to analyze. They are only a few chords. Freddie Freeloader does not have more than five notes,” said the pianist Larry Willis in a recent interview with the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo, in 2009.

Writer Ashley Kahn, with the radically, and he said that the statement was “amazingly not true. Willis came back and said that the fact that Bill Evans was to extend the chord has made a difference, and pointed out that the influence of the music of impressionistic French, Eric Satie, and others, in the world of harmony, which emanated from the grand piano on “Kind of Blue”.