Twins?! Courteney Cox dress, Jennifer Aniston, and the result is amazing

On Tuesday, February 11, Jennifer Aniston he completed 51-year-old. And, to celebrate, Courteney Cox posted a picture on her Instagram showing her friends, and even left a message to this cute style.

“It doesn’t matter how hard you try… there is only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday to you my dear friend! I love you!”, he wrote for the show.

Check it out:

It is worth noting that the two actresses became friends after working together on 1994 to 2004 in the Friends. In the comedy series on NBC, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green Courteney Cox has given birth to Monica Geller.

On the side of Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), his friends had anything to do with love and the dramas of daily in New York city. 236 episodes and 10 seasons later, a few of the programs in the comedy, the most successful of american television has come to an end.

Special Friends

There has been a lot of talk about the return of the six amigos. The possibility is very big, a special for the next streaming service to the WarnerMedia, HBO’s Max. Even with its success, although it is not officially defined, how it is going to happen.

“There is a common interest for us, because we all want to have that idea, go ahead, but you don’t have all of the resources that are needed to give the go-ahead. The special is going to happen? Well, maybe it’s just a possibility,” said Kevin Reilly, the creative director of HBO) (Max), at the conference of the Television Critics Association.

Already, the Marta Kauffman, co-creator of the series, along with David Crane, spoke during an interview at the Producer’s Guild Awards: “If it is the right thing for you, if there are six of them, reflecting and talking about their experiences, and incidents, and then I’ll be fully behind it… don’t do anything with the script.”

It seems that the cast was able to come to an agreement about the values that you will get to take part in the special. Now it’s just waiting for the new information, and then to twist it to happen any time soon.

