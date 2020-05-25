‘We Summon to the Game’: Alexandra Daddario reveals how he accepted the lead role in the horror

In an interview with the Collidershe Alexandra Daddario he told us about how he has accepted the lead role in the horror heavy metal We Summon the Darkness’.

“I’ve worked with the script writer[[Alan Long]and with one of the producers, and I’ve always been a big fan of the director, Marc Meyers. I have enjoyed the role as it was very different for me, and how mad I would be. It was fun to interpret [a personagem]. I am also very grateful to the cast, as well, because they knew exactly what kind of movie they were and how to reach the right notes, and creating an enabling environment, when all the cameras were connected to”.

The film is directed by Marc Meyers.

Set up in 1988, the three best friends, Alexis, Val, and Beverley go on a road trip to a music festival with heavy metal music. Naive, do they relate to each other and with the three guys, seemingly amused, and soon the party moves to the country house of His, in a very secluded spot, to celebrate. The one that was supposed to be a night of fun turns into a nightmare of death. With killers on the loose, can anyone be trusted?

The cast counts with Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth and Austin Swift.

The horror is now available to rent on VOD.

Take the time to watch it: