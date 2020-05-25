WHO pauses to study with chloroquine in patients with covid-19

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Monday the 25th, which is a group entity has determined that it is to be stuck in a study on the use of hydroxychloroquine for patients with coronavirus. According to him, there will be an assessment of the drug, as to whether or not such studies are to be included, or should be discontinued on a permanent basis.

Ghebreyesus said at a news conference on virtual WHO to a study published Friday by the journal science The Medical Journal The Lancet.

Read more:

The WHO reports that only 10 vaccines on the covid-19 are currently being tested in humans

St. Paul comes to 6.220 deaths per covid-19; and they are 83.625 confirmed cases of



The british publication did a survey of patients with the coronavirus, which took chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, had child mortality rates higher than those of the other groups, in a more recent study of the challenge and the potential benefits of these medications against the covid-19, and even worse, they can cause heart problems in some patients.

“The Executive Group (WHO) has set up a temporary pause in the arm with hydroxychloroquine, inside on the Solidarity Trials, while the data is being reviewed by the Council’s Monitoring of the safety and Security of the Data,” said Ghebreyesus.

WHO currently leads for this Solidarity to Trial with its partners in the various countries, in order to test drugs with the new coronavirus. The director-general stated that the WHO continues to operate an aggressive research-and-treatment” against the disease.

Ghebreyesus commented on a review, considers the data collected up to now, in Solidarity Present, and the data that are available, “to evaluate adequately the potential benefits and problems with this medicine.

The director-general of WHO Programmes, Soumya Swaminathan also addressed the issue.

And she said, who may also recommend a medication, if it will prove to be efficient, and to reduce the time of hospitalization, without increasing the risk.

Now, however, he said that the board WHO evaluate the available data and a review of the decision of the hydroxychloroquine. A new positioning of the product is to go public within one or two weeks,” said

The executive director of the World Health Organization, Mike Ryan, said, “if you don’t have any problems, you can come back to make use of it against the covid-19.

According to him, the interruption of the tests is a standard procedure in such cases.