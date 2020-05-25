You have reached the end of the relationship between Halsey and Evan Peters?

Halsey you are to leave the fans confused. Most recently, the artist has deleted the publication, by means of which he gave to the first mate, he Evan Petersbut it kept the other pictures, which were put together on Instagram. If this were not suspicious enough, given the understanding of being in isolation with the ex-singer Yungblud.

And now, a little, at the end of the relationship, and the artist who has been with the Production in September of 2019 at the latest, it has come to explain to you, in the networks, and that nothing bad had happened to him. “It doesn’t mean that someone has betrayed her or that something terrible has happened or someone messed up. By vezes, it happens because life is constantly changing, and the adults they become friends and move on“ he explained, while ensuring that it continued to be friends.

Halsey and Yungblud

And it seems that it may be more than that, again and again. Halsey turned to the stories to share a picture of a meal you cooked yourself. “The first opportunity to take a Sunday dinner with the #CertificadoYorkshire”. And Yungblud, a native of the region, with the English, he shared the picture and wrote, “I can’t tell you“.