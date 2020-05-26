8 movies that talk about self-love, and it will help you to regain your self-confidence

Bob Mahoney /Netflix | Netflix/Handout



All of us face from time-to-time, the days are difficult and the loneliness, and low mood seem to dominate. Out bad thoughts is the key to not get carried away by the sadness.

A good way to get you back up and understand that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel is in use in the art. Here’s a list of movies available on Netflix that talks about self-love, and it will help you to regain your self-confidence:

“Run for your life”

Menuet Producties



Based on a true story, a film about the overcoming of the account of the amazing story of Karen, a fifteen-year-old who dreams of being a professional dancer. She did, however, find it easy to adapt to the movements performed in class, for the account of the structure of bone and muscle mass, as he was born in the body of a young boy. Ideal for you, remember that there are no limits to achieving any goal.

“How to be Single”

Warner Bros. Pictures



After finishing school, Alice decides to change her life: she breaks up with her boyfriend and moves to New York city. There, she’ll Rebel, which will teach you how to enjoy being single and show her that the best relationship is with yourself.

“Eat, Pray, Love”

Columbia Pictures



Elizabeth Gilbert was everything you could dream of: a good home, a strong marriage, and a career of success and achievement. However, one day, she decides to embark on a journey around the world in search of great food, spirituality, inner peace, and find love for herself.

“28 Days”.

Columbia Pictures



Starring Sandra Bullock, the film tells the story of a young man who leads a life full of addictions and relationships that are toxic, that is, at the marriage of her sister, she was sent to a rehabilitation facility. There she will meet a partner that is going to transform the way in which she looks at life and love.

“Dumplin’”

Bob Mahoney /Netflix



The fun and gentle film tells the story of a young woman, over-weight, and very comfortable with her body, although it does not have the respect of his mother, the former miss. As a form of protest, she decided to enroll in a beauty pageant.

“A Gentleman Of An Intern”

Warner Bros. Pictures



The film tells the story of a President, a CEO of a company that sells clothes online is launching a program to employ older people. Ben, a retired, 70 years old, and have no knowledge of fashion, decided to start a new venture within the company. The film is a reminder that there is no age to start something new.

“How to Overcome an Out -”

Netflix



If, following a separation, you are left wondering, what was the reason for the breakup, then this is the dvd for you, since it will help you to understand that the best is yet to come. The film tells the story of a writer who tries to get over their ex by reporting in a blog on the ups and downs of their lives in danger.

“Mom and More”

Beautiful Kallerus/ © 2019 Series



The movie shows the adventure of three friends who decide to travel to New York to try to reconnect with their grown-up children. In the middle of the process, they’re going to realize that it’s not just their lives that need to change.

The best movies to watch on Netflix