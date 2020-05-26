After the end of the relationship with Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, shows up for kisses with the rapper, G-Eazy; check it out!

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have ended the relationship for two years and recently… and it looks like the queue is walked in! On Thursday (the 14th), the hollywood actress of “Pretty Little Liars” has been seen kissing with G-Eazy. According to JustJared, the rumours are already circulating that the two were together.

The new couple was spotted kissing in a car in the Los Angeles area. A video was circulating on the social networks please click here to check out. Both of them were out with some friends while they took the food in the restaurant. He was waiting in the car with a friend of mine, while G-Eazy was in the car with a friend. After picking up their orders, the group went to the home of hip hop music.

According to People magazine, the relationship between the two is just a “case”, and that He would be trying to “overcome the end” with a Guy. Previously, the photos of you two doing some shopping in a market that is already existing on the web, and it would have been done at the end of the week. In response to the discreet, the actress likes to post to Instagram from a fan who said: “You can’t tell me that they are dating for the sake of enjoy, and some of the comments. Ashley can’t be friends right now? GLAD TO SAY THAT HE HAS BETRAYED HER! OR THE WAY YOU LIKE! They just need the friends now more than ever!!!”.