After the Goose, cat of the Captain Marvel in the MCU, can show the dog the speaker

The MCU is the universe of film from Marvel has already played around with the theme of pets-of-heroes. The most famous of which is the Goose, cat of the Captain Marvel comics.
In the film land of the heroin, it was revealed that she was a lot more to it than that. Goose is a queen alien — a flerken.
Right now, Marvel seems to want to raise the attention for the animals in the MCU. This can happen in ” Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder. The director of the long end of the Marvel comics, Taika Waititi, he said that Thor, the 4 “is going to bend to the madness,” Thor: Ragnarok. “It will be bigger, more noisy, and bombastic. It was interesting to me only if you dobrássemos madness ” Thor: Ragnarok”, as stated by the director in an interview. The actress in the Marvel comics, one can replace Johnny Depp in the new Pirates of the Caribbean
This “madness” can be augmented with a dog in the person who is speaking. As found in the Observatory in the Film, ” Thor: the Love, and the Thunder have everything you need to introduce a twisted character in the Marvel universe. Originally, the Thori, the dog of the family I belong to the Night. Thori is one of the seven sons of Garm, he is a dog of hell. The first appearance of him in the Marvel comics, he was in Journey Into Mystery #632, 2012. The guy has the look of a pit bull. However, it is not late it. In addition to this, there are a few powers to manipulate fire, fly, and even supervelocidade. Thori is basically a super-hero four-legged friends. The opening of the new movie from Marvel is going to excite the fans! Here’s why
In the Marvel comic, “Thor”, and Thori if you know that when you are betrayed by Loki. The meeting of the two happens when they are caught by a Collector who is missing in the MCU. The two of them, and then come together to run away. I Love, and the Thunder could use the character as a way to increase the “madness” to give more of an ally to the God of Thunder, and you have yet to answer what happened to the Collector. Taika Waititi did not take a position on this possible change, the director is also the script of Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder. Chris Hemsworth returns as the God of Thunder, in the film, in the Marvel universe. The cast have also Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale. I Love and Thunder, comes out in February in the year 2022 in the theaters.
