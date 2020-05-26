After the track leaked, Lady Gaga is to play with the meme, You can stop it?’

The disclosure Lady Gaga made fun of the leak of her music



Lady Gaga broke her silence after her new song called “Stupid”, “Love”, they leak out on the internet. On his Twitter account, the singer shared a photo of a person with a mask, a ski area that appears to listen to a song.

“Can you stop it?”, played in the legend of the star in the sky. The impact of the band was very good on the internet, with fans and promoting the new one – even though we have no idea of the date of the original release. The song is described by those who heard it, as well, “bubble gum”, and a cover, which is similar to your own.

Gaga keeps it secret from his new musical project – on your last album was “the Novel”, by the end of 2016.

Check it out: