Angelina Jolie says a new affair with Brad Pitt, and fire: “I don’t want to

Secure, as always, the latest news from the relationship of Brad Pitt and actress went on quickly and in November of the past year have already heard about it.

Single yes, alone never! After a turbulent split with the actress Angelina Joliethe star of Hollywood Brad Pitt it seems it is not going to quarantine himself.

+Zilu, after the war, and the humiliation of the Dash, it displays the time from the pain of the cruel: “he Who was born to be a queen would never lose the throne.”

+Laura Neiva’s wife, Chay Suede, it exposes the suffering and the prejudice against the disease at the output u, “Shame”

Paparazzis who are curious and the big international newspapers have reported that the actor, 52-year-old has had some involvement with the actress Alia Shawkat, 31-year-old and the two have held meetings in the dark.

According to some information, provided to you by US Weekly, the stunning actress who became popular after her role on the series Arrested Development, there is close to Brad Pitt, and his visits to her home, the actor has been getting more and more frequent.

Not so long ago, Alia Shawkat had been caught in the leap of a cat, and she was getting out of the car, the former envoy Angelina Jolie to go shopping in the neighborhood in which they live, in Los Feliz, Calif.

Secure, as always, the latest news from the relationship of Brad Pitt and actress went on quickly and in November of the past year have already heard about it. It so happens that Angelina Jolie has put barriers in the meeting between her ex-husband, and the supposed partner and one of the obstacles is to not let the children of the former couple remain close Allies.

+Paula Fernandes, which was rejected by the region’s inhabitants, has no detriment to the children’s show stopped by the living, and he complained: ‘I’

A source close to the Angelina Jolieit said that talking about it is this:”I don’t want to leave our children with her.” The confusion is created because, at the moment, she knew that her daughter, Shiloh, has come in contact with the Allies when the two of them had been in the house Brad Pitt.