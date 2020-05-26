Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and the story behind the photo, long | Us

It was one of the most frequently repeated since the beginning of January, when he began the season awards: it would be a rematch between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt? The answer came to him on the night of Sunday, during the award ceremony of the prize awarded by the Union for Actors the SAG Awards. It was when Aniston and Pitt went back to find it. It is true that this has already happened in the two weeks before the Golden Globe awards, but now they have shook hands and posed for pictures together. And the whole world was the witness of these images.

Both the Interview, as Aniston came out winners of the competition: he won the award for best performance by an actor in a film for her role in the Once upon A Time in… HollywoodQuentin Tarantino), and she is the best actress in a drama series for her role as sarah The Morning Showone of the first productions from its own platform for the Apple TV. But the photo of the most anticipated has not arrived on the red carpet, in the audience and not on stage. It was more informal: it has happened behind-the-scenes, and left it obvious to the emotion, and the desire of each and every one of the members of the ex-couple to the other if it would come out as well. And it is this that softened the world. In the same way as that of the image in which the Interview is back on stage for the listening, with a smile on his lips, and the speech of his ex-wife.

It was the official twitter account of its own awards, the SAG that had published the image on Twitter. Interview, the 56-year-old, with a black suit, white shirt and no tie, and Aniston’s, 50’s, wearing a dress of white satin, nodded at adnan at one another worried. He held his hand to her; she had, by the gesture of his left arm, he seemed on the point of embracing it. After this photo, another one continued after she came out from behind the scenes while he was holding his arm tenderly.

This is not the first time that Aniston and Pitt are, either the public or the private sector. This past February, she celebrated a half-century of life with a huge birthday party, which was attended by many friends, and one of the guests, it was the Pitt―. At that time she was already separated from the second husband, the producer and actor, Justin Theroux. It was also located in the complex process of a divorce from Angelina Jolie. After that they had last Christmas at a party given by an actress.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have turned into one of the couples in the most iconic in the late nineties and the beginning of the next decade. Their marriage, entered into in July of 2000, and has been a staple in the world. And they’ve become one of those set goalscouples are near perfect, and with whom they would like to be like. But for the love of, which was discontinued in January 2005.

Since then, the media sensationalized it has been speculated several times that they were together, especially a few years ago, when they were single again. Although the relationship of Pitt and Jolie to have a period of 12 years (10 in April, two of the wedding, after saying “I do” in 2014, in France, the same as newspapers were still painting Aniston as the resentful, and the poor woman is sad, with or without children who was walking behind her with eternal life. She is tired of being labeled so, and has sent an open letter to the media to denounce this situation, this is a simplification, and all around harassment of the media caused.

Aniston has also said that he was happy in his two marriages, but that also remains right now, and danger. “I’ve got a work of genius. I’ve got a family, great. I’ve got friends and great actors. I have no reason to feel otherwise,” he said in the magazine He about a year ago.

The ratio of the ex-couple started to improve at the end of 2016. According to the american newspapers, he went on after the death of his mother, actress Nancy Dow, at 79 years of age. “Brad contacted Jen after the death of her mother, and Jen was very moved by it and understand how it was hard for her,” he said at the time, a source in the vicinity of the both of them. “They have been in contact via SMS and call each other. They shared a life together, and respect each other.”

Another step in the reconciliation was the recognition, on the part of the actor, for the tremendous fame that it attained in the late nineties and in 2000, with his marriage turned out to overcome it. “It was really uncomfortable for me, with that mix of expectation and assessment of value. (…) I’ve become almost a hermit and I have decided to condemn it to oblivion.”