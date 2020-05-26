By Paulo Bruscky call a ‘poetry soundtrack’ for all health care professionals

A notice on the first glance, unusual that it took account of the 25-page of the edition on the last Sunday in jornal do Commercio Newspaper. “Poetry is the Sound of the Coronavirus”, the title is in bold, above, from an official of the land, to the right, a story about a young activist, Greta Thunberg, and below is a review of the controversial statements by minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles. But it was not classified as either of the others, it’s a call of solidarity for the artist, by Paulo Bruscky, a pioneer in the Art of Mail-in Brazil, in the decade of the 1970’s, along with Daniel Santiago, and is one of the most important names of the conceptual art in brazil.

For about 40 years, Bruscky has been publishing in the newspapers of the world, as well as continuing his important work, the performance, the video, less, and a photograph. Some of their classifieds are more abstract – such as the iconic ad for sale of a camera of dreams, in 1977, and others have proposed a more direct, such as the one in the last end of the week, in which the artist invites the churches in Recife and Olinda to play their bells at the same time, on the next day, the 31st of may as a tribute to the health workers who are working on the front lines with the patient, the Covid-19. But in all of them, there is a solid basis for the ideological based on three pillars that guide the production of the artist, since then, information, protest and denunciation.

“I will continue to work on the basis of this idea, it’s going to follow me until I die. I’ve always got my antennas are sharp and I’ve been following it all,” said the artist, 71 years of age. But it has not always been easy for Paul to be able to express themselves freely. In 1976, for example, that he was engaged in organizing the second edition of the international exhibition of Art in the Mail on the Reef when it was censored and then closed by the end of the Military Regime, during which time, even, that he has been arrested more than once.

“With my work, I am giving my testimony to the whole world. Find out the consequences and always put up with. On the day that you have the fear of censorship including self-censorship, it’s better for me to die. As well as the media, I do my job to the artist who is to report, tell you the truth, this is why I continue with the Art to be Classified.”

Opt for a medium of communication, for the analog in the middle of a routine that is mostly digital, it’s an act that goes hand in hand with a strong symbolism, both for the audience and for the artist himself. In the age of information, the term brother-in-law, after the considerable rise in fake news, by 2016, adhere, and keep trusting the mainstream news media’s responsibility in his life. Paul Bruskcy says to the world at large of the importance to keep up to date, and that, in his view, the newspapers and the magazines are never going to end.

And it’s not just because of his training in Journalism or years of working in the media sector to the National Institute of Medical Assistance of the Social Welfare (Inamp). There’s this passion for paper as a material, and a fascination for the historical record.

“I’m subscribed to a few magazines, and I’ve been cutting out and saving all of that’s coming out about the Coronavirus. I have read the reports of doctors, ambulance drivers… that Is a very difficult time, and in Brazil, the epicenter of the disease in Latin America is not taking action as it should be. I’ve produced a few things about the issues that are related to the social isolation caused by such a pandemic. Solitude has always been one of the themes present in my work, and I have reflected a great deal about the fragility of the world.”

Art and Politics



To go hand in hand, art and politics make up a couple have already discussed, under the eyes of several, and still continues to be a never-ending source of discussion. In the work of Bruscky, a criticism has always been inextricably linked to the production of art, as well as the humor and the irony. In the fall of 2017, he was the only artist from pernambuco to take part in the 57th Venice Biennale, one of the most important events in the sector, including exposure of the main. At the time, was critical of the then-president, Michel Temer, and made a flame, a performance by the abandonment of the senses in contemporary art.

He lives now in another kind of dictatorship in Brazil, in which the enemies of the Federal Government are education and culture. “The intellectuals are always the greatest enemy of tyrannical regimes, and that is what we are going through. The white house has turned into an army barracks, it has about 140 military personnel in positions of trust.” And it is precisely in this context that, once again, the art is not required.

“The importance of art is precisely that it does not have only one specific function. It comes with the people, so that their lives, and also understand this is a lot of work. We are going through a time in which we need to reflect more, to be questioned.” If I may paraphrase your own Bruscky, who in 2013 organized an exhibition at the Bronx Museum in New York, entitled ” Art Is Our Last Hope, the art still remains, and perhaps always will be, a hope.