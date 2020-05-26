Camila Cabello says she is dating Shawn Mendes is “comprehensive” – Monet

+



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Camila Cabello, 23, and Shawn Mendes, who was 21 years old, form one of the couples, the most exciting in the world of music. But to keep the relationship between the two is a task of “thorough,” according to the star.

In an interview for the award of The Global, She was asked to record a new song, on the side of the Former, after the success of ‘Miss’. “I don’t want to, we don’t just want it, but, to be honest, we’re in our 20 + years ago.”

The kiss between the singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (Photo: Instagram)

When questioned about whether they are too “busy” to write together, and the singer has opened up the game with the girls. “No, it’s not even there. Just being in love is exhausting, it takes away from you,” he said. “We’re trying to get us to calm down,” he said.

The singers are drawn from the middle of 2019 at the latest, after She had finished her relationship with the influencer in the digital, Matthew Hussey, with whom he has dated in February 2018 and June 2019 at the latest.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (Picture: YouTube)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.