Chris Pratt feels the cravings of a pregnant woman in the place and the woman said, “the ice Cream with a pickle” – Monet

The actor Chris Pratt said he was feeling the cravings of a pregnant woman in the place of his wife, the writer and the empowering by Katherine Schwarzenegger. The star of Marvel comics, spoke about the impact of the recently announced pregnancy of his wife, in an interview by video conference, the programme, ‘Extra’, presenter Billy Bush.

Wondering about how you were living under quarantine with his wife pregnant, ” Pratt said: “it Has been a difficult one. Ice-cream with pickles… I would have never thought that I would that together.”

“Can I be honest with you. The other day I was complaining about a pain in his back, and as I’ve gained a few pounds during the quarantine, And she just looked at me. And I said, ‘ok, that’s fine, I can’t complain about that with you, right?’”, he told the actor.

Pratt, and Katherin are all married, from 2019 at the latest. They announced the pregnancy on her a few weeks ago. The actor’s 40-year-old has a son, 7-year-old called Jack, which is the fruit of the marriage to the actress Anna Faris in the period 2009 to 2018.

