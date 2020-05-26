Demi Lovato tells how it was to grow up with Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and the Jonas Brothers.





Demi Lovato gave an interview to the podcast, “In Bed With Nick, and Megan recently, and he talked about how it is to grow up being the star of the Series. She also said that, at that time, there was no way to relate to and identify with many of the others, no, not Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers and the kids from “High School Musical”. “We’re all kinda growing up together. It was a group of really small kids who were not able to relate to many people, so close together. We called it ‘Disney High’ because when there are only a few, you’ll begin to get along with each other, and you get to be with each other, is a friend of the other, fight with each other, separate of each other…. It’s messy and dramatic. And this is known as the ‘Disney High’ for you,” he said.

The phrase “Disney’s High” refers to High School – the medical school of the united states. It is as if a walt Disney were to be in the school as possible to the stars and planets for children of all age groups. At the time, Demi Lovato dated Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, and he was a close friend of Selena Gomez after Miley Cyrus.

Demi Lovato broke out across the world as the star of the telefilme “Camp Rock”next to the Jonas Brothers. They’ve done world tours together. With his success, Demi has earned his own series on the Disney Channel, “Sunny Among Stars” and the show was canceled when it became the first hospital stay in a rehabilitation facility.

Focus more on the music and, since then, Demi Lovato is full of the latest innovations in the year 2020. Already released the track “Anyone”, as presented at the Grammy Awards, the “I Love Me”, which became a Top 20 in the United States, “and ” I’m Ready”), in partnership with the English singer Sam Smith.

The new album from Demi Lovato

The singer is also preparing an album for 2020 vision, and is grateful for the patience of the fans. “I think that’s the mistake I made when I was 18 years old when I first went into treatment, that was it, I went back to work after six months. But at the same time, I, too, have stepped back from the spotlight for two years now. I’ve kept my mouth shut, as the tabloids enlouqueciam. And my book is finally a place where I can tell the right story about it all”he said.