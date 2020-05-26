Demi Rose boasts your figure, the style ‘princess Leia’, El Siglo de Torreón

The model Demi Rose surprised his followers of social networks, to publish a series of pictures that leave nothing to the imagination.

Rose attended the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert, wearing a two-piece outfit that seems to be a suit of armour in the style of the ‘princess Leia’ in star wars, wearing goggles and a red scarf wrapped around his neck.

In a matter of minutes, tens of thousands of fans gave “like” to the publication.

In one of the images, the model wrote “My first Burn. I always dreamed of coming here. After a week off, creating great memories, new friends and cambiándome to myself, I feel renewed. That place is so magical”. shared.

Recently, Demi had taken a break from the social networks, but returned with a stunning series of photos, which thrilled his followers.