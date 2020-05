With a bold style outfit dominatrix, Demi Rose showed off her curves and sensuality, delighting their fans on Valentine’s day.

British model of 24 years, pointed to her voluptuous attributes in the set suit color red, which is composed of a leotard, gloves, and belts latex.

The snapshots that were shared during the February 14, have gotten thousands of ‘likes’, besides hundreds of comments from fans of Rose who admire the beauty of the woman.