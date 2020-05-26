Demi Rose Flaunts Pert Derriere In Black Latex Bikini

Tuesday, May 5, British model Demi Rose Mawby uploaded a teaser Instagram a photo of her 13.9 million followers to enjoy.

Agree with the post geotag, the photo was taken in Sri Panwa, a resort located in Phuket, Thailand. Demi stood on her toes in front of what appears to be an infinity pool, as the sun bathed in its golden light. The 24-year-old is facing away from the photographer and place your hands on your thighs. She turned her head and closed her eyes, parting her fleshy lips.

Demi sizzled in a black halterneck latex bikini which left little to the imagination. The neckline of the bathing suit, put his impressive back muscles, a toned derriere, and long, slender legs on full display, much to the delight of his audience. She with accessories the tiny two-piece with a sparkling statement ring that he wears on his index finger.

For the photo, the beauty pulled back her long locks in a sleek bun, adorned with hair sticks. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. It seemed to have applied highlighter to your cheekbones, making your skin look absolutely radiant. The look also seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, eyelashes, voluminous, and nude lip gloss.

View this message in Instagram Fun fact: walking on the tip of my feet all over as I can’t break the habit and I am also a former Dancer???? @dannydesantos A post shared by Demi ???? (@demirose) May 5, 2020 at 1:16pm PDT

In the post’s title, the social media sensation revealed that she was once a ballet dancer. She said that she credits her time as a dancer as one of the reasons why she has the “habit” of finger of the foot. Demi also labeled for the professional photographer, Danny Desantos, hinting that he took the photo.

The thought-provoking add-on that seems to be a favorite of the fans, as soon racked up more than 200,000 likes. Many of Demi fans also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Perfection at its finest,” gushed a fan.

“Very beautiful photo”, added a different devotee.

“You are so hot Demi,” wrote another follower, the addition of a heart-eyes emoji for the comment.

“Look so beautiful babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commentators, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of fire and heart emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the digital influential has demonstrated her incredible assets on Instagram. Earlier this month, have uploaded a picture, in which she posed

naked in a bathtub. The post has been liked more than 400,000 times since it was shared.