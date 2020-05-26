Dog hit on Instagram as a ‘pet influencer’ – style Special

Boobie Others, has a distinct profile in the Instagram

and it has been a major success, already clocking up more than 200 thousand followers on the social networking site. The bitch

in the race, they share a photo of your outfits and bathroom. With this, it can be considered to be a” pet influencer

“the fashion industry.

The bitch is the success of the Instagram as an influencer in the fashion

In addition to sharing photos of pretty sytle wearing outfits from brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Hermés, the dog uses the space, to advance the empowerment, self-esteem and well-being. The description of the Instagram for Boobie tells it all: “I am my own wife”.

Some of their captions, the most striking evidence of this is: “When I put on that suit and purple a few months ago, I was just a girl, standing in front of the world, asking you to use more colors. But I had no idea that it would take me this far”, and “One day, you should stabilize their life and get married with a rich man. And I said, ‘Mom, I’m a wealthy man”.

With the trend of the sleeves are puffed, prints, tie dye, animal print, display, Boobie Was a great new influencer in the fashion to be followed.