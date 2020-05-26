FX announced the renewal of the “What We do in The Shadows” for a third season

Even in the middle of the season, and this week, theWhat We do in The Shadows“it was completely renewed by the FX for the third season.

According to the information of the The Hollywood Reporterthe program has been successful in reaching the mark, an increase of 25 per cent of your audience from the very beginning of the season. In addition to this, the writing of the extravagant of a “Live” and appearances by guest-of-high-profile-including Mark Hamill as the Jim and the Vampire, he has received some very good reviews.

In total, the decision was pretty easy for FX. Nick Grad, president of original programming for the network, said: “We are incredibly happy that the critics and the public, the likes of ‘Shadows’. Week in and week out, the show’s producers, writers and our amazing ensemble cast continues to make some of the best and funniest series, the humor of the TV show”.

The next season, they would have to return to the list of Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Harvey Guillen, and Mark Proksch, even though there are still a few episodes of the second season to be the Van Helsingzado”.

Based on the movie of the year 2014 “What We do in The Shadows”, by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the show is set in New York city, and follows the story of three vampires who share an apartment, there are hundreds and hundreds of years ago.

Over the past few months, the hit from FX, “Dave”, directed by Lil Dicky has been renewed for a second season, as the crisis of the coronavirus have stopped production of the older FX, including the “Atlanta” and “Fargo”.