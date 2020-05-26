Grey’s Anatomy: show runner reveals the mistake that She made 16 this season and it went unnoticed

After the end of the improvised of the 16th season of “Grey’s Anatomy”, the show runner has decided to explain to you some of the events and pointed out an error in the fifth year, by making a comparison between her and other characters.

“DeLuca is two-fold. I was in a really manic for a long period of time. Even though it was the right of the victim of the sex trade, the way it was behaving was inconsistent with the character we knew he had in his possession all those years ago. What Andrew was saying was, ‘I’m worried about you…. You are not yourself.” You are acting like your dad.’ And She was saying, ‘You look like your father,” he explained in an interview with People magazine.

In a recent interview with TV Line, Her has revealed that the writers of the series, will come together to discuss their 17th season this month with a conference call: “I’m going to start with the living room from the movie in may, but it will be in a room in the Area, he said.

Looking forward?