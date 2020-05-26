Gucci drops the calendar in the traditional fashion, and determines a new plan

In the midst of the global pandemic of a new coronavirus, a lot of talk in the new format for presenting the collections of fashion. In April, for example, the Saint Laurent dropped the the lineup at the Paris Fashion Week, with the aim of establishing one’s own, to show to the mix. In addition to that, many brands in europe have teamed up to revamp the system performances. Right now, Gucci has announced that it will waive the season, and it will feed only two times a year outside of the calendar, in the traditional sense.

Gucci has always been one of the hallmarks of the most-anticipated in the editions of the Milan Fashion Week. He also was a distinguished presence in the centre of Paris. However, the creative director, Alessandro Michele, was one of the designers who have challenged the format of fashion weeks that constitute the main circuit of the festival. Hard-pressed to create a collection for each event, and the designers are constantly criticized the short deadline, especially after the establishment of the seasons the resort and the cruise.

With the collapse of the Covid-19, came from the need to labels think of the runways are independent, in compliance with the time that is required, relative to each of the creative process. For some, it is the realisation of a desire that is old. In the case of Gucci, the change was announced by Instagram in a sort of diary.

“Will the ritual be worn to the seasonality, and shows, in order to recover a new pace, one that is closer to my connection is significant,” says Mr. Michael. “We come together only twice a year to share in all the chapters of a new story. Chapters jagged, joyful, and absolutely free of charge, which will be written by mixing the rules and survive, by feeding on the new parts, codes, language, and communication platforms,” adds the publication.

The idea is to expand the opportunities and to embrace new horizons, and leaving it to the imagination. In accordance with the the postthe brand will invest increasingly in performances, with both art and music. “Traveling across borders, by re-connecting to the weakness of the infinite,” says the designer.

It is worth noting that, even as a part of the conventional Fashion Week in Milan, at Gucci, already was on the slide. Under the direction of Alessandro Michele, the brand name of the Italian on his way to a more disruptive, with the shows concept and the carbon footprint genderless.

Among the innovations of the Gucci, is launching the campaign Stand With Women of color, by means of the initiative, Chime For Change. The goal is to raise funds for a local non-profit organizations that provide support to women and girls who are victims of gender-based violence around the world.

“Now, more than ever, it is time for us to come together and unite to protect the health, safety, security, and human rights of women and girls around the world,” he announced, in a statement, Salma Hayek Pinault, co-founder of the project, with reference to the increase in cases of domestic violence against women in many countries during the pandemic.

Collaborated With The Rebecca Ligabue