Gunna is set to debut at the top of the Billboard charts with his album, “Wunna”

It is expected that, Gunna check out the first debut # 1 stop on the Billboard 200 chart next week with “Wunna”.

The new album, Gunna , Wunna , is set to debut in first place on the stop on the Billboard 200 chart next week, according to HITS Daily Double. This is the first project from the Gunna’s debut as a high. It is projected that by Wunna hit among the 110,000 to 130,000 units equivalent to that of the album. The project features Travis Scott , Lil, Baby , Young Thug, and Roddy Ricch as co-workers.

The ranking does not surprise him, he hoped that the project would come so high up, in an interview with the Advisor prior to its release. “The album will be number 1, that is, of course, and I’m going to take a few hits for a few, very few,” he said. “This album is certainly going to set the tone.” The previous project from the Gunna, the Drip Or Drown 2, 2019 at the latest , he made his debut in the second place, with about 90,000 units of albums and the like.

“Wunna is on the other side of me, that I’m not really showing it,” he said Gunna at High Snobiety with respect to the disk. “I want people to know that I really took my time and really put heart in this album. I have made more than one album, I did a series with him. The same with the artwork, the videos, the merch and everything, and it all falls into place. I want people to understand that I am an artist from around the world.