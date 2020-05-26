Hailey and Justin Bieber threatens to sue a plastic surgeon for the TikTok – 26/05/2020

The plastic surgeon Daniel Barrett, received a ” notification of out-of-bed Hailey, and Justin Bieber threatening to sue him if he doesn’t pull it out of the air with a TikTok, in which he states that the model went through the procedures to change their appearance.

In the video posted at the end of the week, the surgeon compares it to a picture of Hailey in the 2011 season with a come on stream in 2016 and later. It is argued that some of the changes are impossible to achieve without plastic surgery especially on her nose. It also states that it has made a genioplastia (surgery of the chin), and filled in the lips.

In accordance with the legal representatives of the couple, the process will be based on a number of defaults are present in the video, such as “misrepresentation, defamation, libel, slander, a false assumption, the violation of the right of publicity, infringement of copyright,” and so on.

In addition to that, they also intend to sue the TikToker for the use of the lyrics of the song “Sorry” by Justin Bieber, the legend. They demand that he remove the post on the air 24 hours a day and post it with a disclaimer.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the surgeon says that it’s not going to erase the video, and what do you think “crazy” they will threaten to sue you. He claims that it is the intention of the videos is to educate the general public about plastic surgery.