Hailey Bieber shows off the scratches made by your cat (s) – Present

Hailey Bieber it’s a decidedly a lover of animals, many of those who have the care of them. This, in a time when it is given with the so-called ‘high office’ to take care of your four-legged friends.

This past Monday, for example, has been scratched by her cat, and decided to share with you the brands on the social network.

“The cats are a little bit of c****** at times,” she wrote in the caption of the image.

