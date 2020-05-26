Halsey, reveals a fear of the “culture of free”, and You can lose it all” – 18/11/2019

The cover of the December issue of Elle Australia, Halsey talked about a recurring theme in the internet in the last few years: the culture of the cancellation.

In an interview with the magazine, the singer recalled the statements made by her in which she spoke about being bisexual, and birracial.

“When I started out, my team and I could not understand it. There was a negative response to something I had said and I was like ‘this is it, it’s over for me.’ And they all were saying, ‘go on, you will not lose your career because of something they said on the internet. Right now, it’s like, ‘no, you really can lose it all”.

To Halsey, it is necessary to be conscious for those who have no visibility of such an event.

“I don’t think that we need to make sure that people are responsible for when you have a platform. But it can be frustrating when it leads people to do things they don’t understand it because they are afraid of being attacked for not saying enough. You need to be a real one, otherwise it does more harm than good.”