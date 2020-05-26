He LOVES to 2019: Conceptual! Halsey is the presentation beautiful, and full of the ink of the “the Graveyard”, and Come to watch!

Awards

What a night! In the midst of the many incredible artists and well-known, Halsey has arrived coming soon and gave her a show with all the talent on stage at the American Music Awards, 2019”.

Our Halsinha did a beautiful performance of the song “the Graveyard”, to his most recent release. You can say that the performance was pretty much a piece of art! Wearing white clothing and a setting of the same colour, and the artist who sang it in the hand of a dancer, and in the course of the song, making the use of colorful paints to and fro! Your very own Picasso of our generation!

Check out the video below:

here is her performance from Halsey bad-the complete #Love pic.twitter.com/LyzsqbtNtU — “a vulk 🌥🇦🇷 (@marlavulk_) November 25, 2019

I thought it’s conceptual! The artist has been nominated in three categories and has led them to their first trophy, he LOVES to go home with the “Favorite Music ” Pop/Rock” for “Without Me”. Off the chain! She will also compete for new Artist of the Year” and “Favorite Clip”.