“He threatened to kill me.” – the Observer

Actress Salma Hayek says she’s the producer Harvey Weinstein has threatened to kill her during the shooting of the film “Frida” in 2002, in addition to the other threats of the physical and the psychological.

Salma Hayek, the 51-year-old, accusing the manufacturer of having devastated, and threatened that he killed her when she refused the advances of a Career in the shooting of the film, the actress had to interpret for the mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

For the full conversation with Oprah Winfrey at the Apollo Theatre in London, england, the actress has said that she does not want to go into details, but that he felt depressed much of the time. “I was just paranoid, living in fear. I couldn’t get over that,” he said, Salma Hayek, quoted by the web site Stuff.

This is not the first time the actress has spoken about what has happened to the farmer. In December, Salma Hayek has been contacted by The New York Times to report on the episode, the siege of which he was the victim, but, at the time, he was ashamed to do so. “I don’t say anything about that, but then I realized that my pain was so small compared to the other stories,”

Even so, she ended up writing an article titled “Harvey Weinstein is also on the my monster”, with the details of the inappropriate behaviour of which he had been subjected to on the part of the producer, as well as working together.

In this article, Hayek says she had to learn to say “no” and that it would probably be the word that Career I hated to hear it”. “I haven’t opened up the port to the hotel after a certain hour, when he would show up without saying a word, or even by the productions of what I was doing, and he wasn’t even involved in,” added the actress.

“It’s not the first guy to do this to me. I was really, really smart with it, know how to deal with the situation. Perhaps it is for this reason that it was violated,” she added to herself, for the conversation with the director of the north-american Oprah Winfrey.

Learn, repeat, and have repeated it so many times the word “don’t”, the actor revealed that he felt that it had happened in such a way that the Career you went on to say that he killed it, and that Hayek is not a doubt of it, said to the british newspaper The Telegraph.

Such as Salma Hayek, to more than 70 women, such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, or Kate Beckinsale, they accuse the producer of having inappropriate behavior, and to be harassed sexually. But, up until now, Harvey Weinstein has denied all allegations that it is targeting, ” adds the same newspaper.