Here’s how to watch ALL the films in the X-Men in chronological order

Wolverine: The Immortal

The second adventure in the soil of the Wolverine by Hugh Jackman, is a direct sequel to the events of The last stand. Mainly, because we see Him suffer and be depressed over the death of Jean Grey, setting out for an adventure in Japan. In the post-credits scene, it is revealed that Xavier is alive and Magneto has regained his powers, and to recruit Wolverine into more of an adventure.

X-Men: Days of Future Forgotten (B)

This is where we need the Days of Future Forgotten about, again. On the side, in the future, it becomes more and more relevant to continue with the event involving Wolverine, Xavier, Magneto, and the original X-Men from the first trilogy. As for this film to change the past, and it also creates a second timeline, which allows for the generation of James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence.

X-Men: Apocalypse

Set up in 1983, the film continues the events from the time line of the past, by putting the X-Men are facing in the villain’s power. The film once again brings out the Wolverine in a Weapon X, but is now finding it very briefly in X-Men, and it also introduces the idea that Jean Grey has already a force Together.

X-Men: Phoenix-Black / Black

In the new timeline, the X-Men are in, in 1992, working as a team after the events of the book of Revelation. His conclusion, as we are on a different line, going down a path that is different from that seen in X-Men: The Movie, Jean’s death and the retirements of Xavier in Genosha.

Jumping back to the future created by the events of Days of Future Forgotten, the track is a reality of desolate and bleak. Here, we have just aged Him, and a senile, Charles Xavier, who are struggling to survive in a future dystopian.

In the movies, Asgard is nothing to do with the timeline of the X-Men. After all, the mercenary, Ryan Reynolds, is living in a place where they are able to break down the fourth wall, and constantly made mention of the Fox, and the cast of the film. Therefore, you should not have to be taken into account in the timeline.