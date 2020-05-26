Home of Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin is currently on sale for the UR – $ 8 million

If you’re a fan of the couple, popularly referred to as a “Jailey”, with the singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin, and you have a lot of money to spend, then this news is for you-for “only”$ 8.5 million, you may want to rent a house in Los Angeles (USA), which has been used for both of them.

According to the announcement on the web site Homes.com the house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms in its two storeys, a total of more than 600 m2 of the property. Check out some of the photos below.

Bieber and Baldwin were married in September of 2018. In march of this year, the singer said she would one time in his career to devote himself to his new life in the family.

Home of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Image: Reproduction

