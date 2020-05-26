In the Afternoon session 25/05/2020 – X-Men: First Class – Television

In the Session on the Afternoon of Monday, 25/05, at Globo TV network shows and the movie X-Men: First Class (2011), the time of the original overall in 2h12.
Check out the synopsis: In the early 1960s, before he became Professor X, Charles Xavier meets Erik Lehnsherr, the son of jews killed in the 2nd World War, which was to be called the Mutants. They have become good friends and start to develop their powers and to the side of the Raven and the other mutants. Charles and Erik join forces to prevent a new World War, but is soon discovered to be irreconcilable differences, and follow different paths. The film of the origin of the characters of the X-Men franchise.
More information about the film from the Afternoon Session
Original Title: X-Men: First Class
Cast: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, January Jones, Laurence Belcher, Bill Milner, Kevin Bacon
Director: Matthew Vaughn
Nationality: American/British
Genre: Action
Rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age
Box office: 353,6 million dollars
Trailer:
