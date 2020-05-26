Is not going to have a lockdown | Underground Journal

I spoke with the mayor of Sao Paulo, Bruno Covas, and much to my surprise and relief, I was left with the certainty that God has enlightened it, and the governor, it’s not going to have a lockdown, at least in the city of São Paulo, he was the one who ” got it.” On the inside, there is no reason to do so, because there are a lot of cities in very few cases, or none of the new coronavirus. I was relieved, because I’ve said for a long time, from what I heard from experts in the field of medical science and economics, which is really what this virus is a killer and it kills you a lot. On the other hand, in the city of São Paulo is the microuniverso, in this country, and represent a summary of the division of income is unfair, unacceptable and even shameful for Brazil. Here is a very poor and somewhat rich.

In this way, it is nearly impossible for you to hold a large majority in the houses of the tight, and sometimes in a room alone, with the fridge empty, with hardly anything to eat. You will have to have a good sense of balance to and ask the people who do the most for the use of the mask, and adhere to social distancing. Other than that, it’s the utopia you think it is a father or a mother to hear her children crying from hunger, and you will not go out into the streets to seek our bread every day. Our country is experiencing a reality totally different from that of the United States, China and other major powers in the hardest-hit by the disease, and the downturn in the economy.

In the past year have played out in the streets millions of unemployed people and the destitute in the worst crisis in our history. It’s hard to believe that this is a crowd of people, which at times, are you looking for a job for years, you will have some reserves to survive for a few months, the economy completely stopped. It is possible that we may have a few surprises, with the opening of a few shops that are closed, and if it is not in the first wave, maybe the second aperture of the confinement will have shops, bars and restaurants to shopping centers up and running. It is also a respect for the life, after all, and in fact even the world will only be safe when there is a vaccine against this unseen enemy. Up to now, there is no other choice.