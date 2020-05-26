Jason Momoa, the Tempest, and loses the role of a hero from the Marvel comics

A lot of fans don’t know this, but Jason Momoa, also known as Game of Thrones, have you made the tests in the Marvel universe.

Jason Momoa could have been part of the Guardians of the Galaxy. What has been revealed is that the voice actor for Aquaman made a test with the company of Chris Pratt in the film, in the Marvel universe.

Chris Pratt is the master of the Stars of Guardians of the Galaxy. Then, through the physical bearing of Jason Momoa, it’s likely that the actor has already done the testing for the Sjs.

Marvel did not comment on the trial of Jason Momoa. But, as it is seen in the movie theaters, Dave Bautista got the role of Drax in the Marvel universe.

The magic of the Tempest, inclusive, shall not keep a grudge about it. Dave Bautista will be in the 2nd season to See a series starring Jason Momoa, for the Apple TV+. The two even celebrated the fact that they are working together.

See also: