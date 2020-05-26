Jennifer Aniston tries to hide his face with a jacket when you go out from the beauty clinic – Who’s

+



Jennifer Aniston (Photo By: Backgrid)

Jennifer Aniston took this on Wednesday (the 15th) to take care of each other. The actress was seen leaving a popular beauty clinic that is located in Beverly Hills, California. At the time, she tried to hide part of his face with the shirt collar, while holding a drink in the red.

find out more

In spite of trying to avoid the camera flashes, She kept quiet. She has done the treatment with Shani Darden, who meets with other celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kelly Rowland, Chrissy Teigen , Emmy Rossum, January Jones, Suki Waterhouse and Amanda Seyfried.

In recent years, the actress has been in the spotlight since the international press has speculated of a supposed new affair with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. “Brad and Jen have a connection to wonderful, you might end up looking like flirting, in a few moments,” he said recently, with a source to US Weekly. “They want to have a sense of humor, and it has an energy that is contagious when they are together, but they insist that it’s purely platonic, and nothing more than that,” he said.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo By: Backgrid)

Jennifer Aniston (Photo By: Backgrid)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.