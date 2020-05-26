Jennifer Lopez says she does not have to be ashamed of its 50th anniversary: “we are Only the best – 30/08/2019

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t want to hide it from anyone who has just turned 50 years of age or older. The singer, actress, and producer, it was his birthday on the last day of the 24th of July, we posted a video on YouTube in which he talks about his relationship with the aging process.

“Everyone thought I was crazy when I came out, telling anyone who would listen that I was 50 years old,” she says in the video. “But, for me, that was important.”

“It was important to make it as a woman. I wanted to let people know that they can’t simply dismiss the women, after a certain point in their lives. We can’t dismiss anyone,” he said.

Lopez said, however, that I did not expect that his defiance was going to be “mean to others”. For her, the moral of the story, and the ageing of the population is the only one, and that “Only we are the best over the years to come.”

“If you continue to be open to experience, to grow and evolve, and you’ll only get better,” he said.