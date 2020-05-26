Jennifer Lopez says she was ‘heart-broken’ by the delay of marriage – 26/05/2020

About a year ago, the ex-baseball player, Alex Rodriguez, was found on his knees in the sand in the Bahamas to order the companion, by Jennifer Lopez in the wedding. It was all right for them to be married in the summer, the northern united states to winter in Brazil, but in the middle of the road, there was a coronavirus. In an interview with the program Today, J-Lo confessed that she was frustrated with the setback.

Asked by host Hoda mile race on a new date for the groundbreaking ceremony of the eu, the singer replied: “No-one knows why there are no plans at the moment, in fact. Only to have to wait and see how things are going to get,” he said.

She said she had planned to take time off during this period. “That’s what we’re doing right now, but at the same time, we had big plans for the summer of this year. Everything is suspended right now,” he said. “I’m going with the heart is a little broken right now, because we’ve got big plans.”

“Also, I think, ‘you know what?’. God has larger plans. So, we’re going to wait to find out. Maybe it will be better. I have to believe that it will be,” he said.