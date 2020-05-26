Johnny Depp and Amber Heard apologize to the government of Australia

Johnne Depp and Amber Heard apologize to the government of the commonwealth of Australia does not declare a dog to come into the country-Photo: Reproduction

The RIVER, After entering it illegally with dogs in Australia, his Wife, and his wife, Amber, Heard, had to record a video apologizing. And the result was quite bizarre. In the recording, which is used in the court, and as published by the u.s. Department of Agriculture in the country, the two say they are sorry and beg for your visitors to adhere to the quarantine laws of this country.

“Australia is a fascinating island with a wealth of plants, animals, and people are unique,” says Amber Heard. “It needs to be protected,” adds Depp.

“Australia is free from many of the illnesses that are common around the world. Because of this, the country needs to have laws for bio-security is so hard,” she continues. “And the australians are in a unique, warm, and direct. When you desrespeia the law in Australia, and they’re going to say, firmly,” points out Depp.

“I am very sorry that our dogs have not been reported. To protect Australia’s important,” says Amber. “You Declare it when you re-enter Australia. Thank you”, says Wife.





The model has avoided a conviction and sentence in that country, where the Wife shot the fourth film in the franchise, “Pirates of the Caribbean,” in the beginning of 2015, and declaring himself to be guilty of giving false testimony by a witness regarding a pair of oil a couple. At that time, the ministry of Agriculture, the local has threatened to sacrifice himself to the dogs, which were supposed to have gone through mandatory quarantine treatment.

The confession of guilt, for She hath delivered Wife to put it formally in a court of law. The married couple was dispensed from having to pay a fine for the illegal imports. In accordance with the laws of the country where they could face a penalty of up to ten years in prison or fines of up to$ 720 million.

The couple moved out of their home in hawai’i, for a hearing in the Queensland, Australia, aboard a private jet. According to the BBC, Wife almost dozed several times during the session. The two of them embraced each other upon hearing the verdict.