Journey to confirm a new bass player and drummer, after the processing of the old

Journey has announced two new musicians to its formation. The band’s bass player, Randy Jackson and drummer Narada Michael Walden to take up the jobs that are left, respectively, on Ross valory’s, and Steve Smith were both fired from the band, and is rendered under the charge of the scam.

The news was revealed by the social network’s lead guitarist, Neal Schon. Jackson and Walden joined together to Schon, the lead singer Arnel Pineda and keyboardist Jonathan Cain, and Jason Derlatka for a rendition of “Don’t Stop Believin'”, which was recorded at a distance a from the Bottom of the United Nations children’s fund, Unicef, which is displayed on the channel of TV of american WHO.

Randy Jackson is an old, well-known from the Journey. The musician joined the band in 1985 and recorded the album “Raised on Radio”, to be released in the next year. In 1987, the group went into a hiatus, returning only in 1995, with his classical training, which brought in valory’s back on the job. Jackson has also recorded with artists such as Roger Waters, Stevie Nicks, Bruce Springsteen, George Michael, Bob Dylan, and Bon Jovi, among others.

Narada Michael Walden, who, in turn, is a musician and producer, who is currently on active duty in the late 1970’s. In addition to having released solo albums he has worked as a session musician in the studio, to Chick Corea, Jeff Beck, Allan Holdsworth, Carlos Santana and Robert Fripp, among many others. Assuming that the production has recorded such greats as Mariah Carey, Elton John, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, and Whitney Houston in the final, he won a Grammy award in 1994 in the category of Album of the Year, the soundtrack to “The bodyguard.”

Journey has announced the resignation of Ross valory’s Steve Smith, who, in between many comings and goings, are a part of the band since the early 1970s, in the month of march. Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, accusing the players of trying to enforce a strike group to obtain control of companies on the Journey to a Nightmare Year. In the process, Schon’s and Cain’s asking for an award of compensatory damages in excess of US$ 10 million.

In the lawsuit, Neal Schon, and Jonathan Cain pointed out that since 1998, responsible for the monitoring of the Journey, as a brand, including the name of the band. In this way, they are the only musicians are allowed to use the name of the group with no members, original or the classic.

However, they say that it’s Ross valory’s Steve Smith attempted to implement a coup for control of the Pack-not Just because they believed, erroneously, that the company controlled the name, and the brand’s Journey. “They thought they could keep it as a hostage for the name Journey, and to guarantee an income after you cease to live,” says the text of the case.

In December of 2019 at the latest, according to the indictment, two of the musicians conspired to Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain were to be removed from the control of the Training Year. “As a result, Smith, and valory’s destroyed it’s chemistry, cohesion, and relationships that are required for the band to play the board,” he said.

Steve Smith came in for the Journey, and in 1978, staying until 1985. He came back in 1995, it came out back in 1998 and took up his post in 2015. Ross valory’s, in turn, is a part of the group since its inception in 1973, we are also leaving behind the formation in 1985. He returned in 1995 and have followed it ever since.

