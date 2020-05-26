Kardashians: the test shows how much knowledge of the random family you have

The Kardashians they are in our lives, there is a lot of time. It may not seem like it, but it’s the reality tv show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians“for example, he made his debut there in 2007. Let’s face it, that is a lot of years with Kim Kardashian and co. on TV and in social media, right? That is why we-and others-who imagined that, during this time, you’ve probably accumulated a lot of wisdom, random, about klã. Went to test what you know about your family?

Kim is keeping an eye on your bottom line.

Anyone who is of the family of Images?

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian they are the parents of four children, of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. After the death of Robert, Kris, married Caitlyn Jennerwith a guy who had all the sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

How many children do the Kardashians have?

Kris Jenner has ten grandchildren. Mason, Penny and It they are the children of Kourtney with Scott Disick. North, Saint, Chicago and Ps they are the sons of the former, and Kanye West. True she is a daughter of Khloe with Tristan Thompson. The Dream she is a daughter of Lot, with Blac Chyna. Stormi she is a daughter of Kylie Jenner, featuring Travis Scott. Kendall Jenner does not have any children.

Who is the richest of the Kardashians?

Kylie Jenner has a fortune valued at us $ 1 billion, making it the integral of the richest in the family. The manager was on the cover of Forbes magazine in August 2018 at the latest, when it was announced that she would become a billion dollar more of a young-of-all-time. A large part of the money that is due to the company itself. Who has never dreamed of, or even spent a little money with a lip kit in the Case, is it?