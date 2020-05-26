Kendall Jenner has the best reaction to being vaiada on the side of the Case in the game

Kendall and Kylie Jenner went for a very boring Monday night (the 25th). This is what the two of you had a night out for the sisters, and they were watching the game of football Los Angeles Rams against the Baltimore Ravens, which took place at the LA Memorial Coliseum, and it ended up being a vaiadas by the general public when they appeared on the big screens in the stadium.

In the United States, and while the games don’t start or during the breaks, the big screens will bring the jokes with the fans. He was the one who came up with the two of them. They were spotted by the cameras during the ‘ who is who in the house of the Month?”, and when you realize that you were being written up, made a few little jokes, smiling and hugging each other.

It turns out that the guys who were in the stadium started to boo her sisters, who even took to figure out what was going on. When you notice that the cheers were boos, Has made the face of a far more serious, but then when the camera returned to them a second time, Kendall took in the situation, to the letter!

It showed that it was not for the criticism from other fans, and he sent kisses to the crowd, making even the peace sign with his fingers. Complete, isnt it?

In the end, the change-of-what-to-get-the people with the hate, people?!



