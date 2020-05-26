Kim Kardashian and her family star in a new clip from Kanye West’s

Kanye West has released a new music video that will appeal to the fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians. He released on Thursday, the 28th, the Day before Thanksgiving, the video of the song Closed on Sundaywith the familiar faces!

Filmed in what appears to be a massive ranch in Wyoming, and the video starts off with the song, Kim Kardashian and their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Pson a high mountain. As they cross a barren landscape, the camera turns to a sort-of-in-house.

In one of the vehicles to appear Kris Jennerwith a fur coat and earrings with diamonds. Kourtney Kardashian and his / her heirs, Mason, Penny and According To Disickcome together in the family and in the choir of the West.