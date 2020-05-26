Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will celebrate six years of marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were one of the couples is the most talked-about in the world today, it is the lifestyle and the situations in which you are involved.

Recently, it has been reported that the vault referred to as a new coronavirus was causing “damage to the relationship,” from them, which has left many fans worried.

However, on his official profile on Instagram, Kim shared two photos side by side of her husband as a way to celebrate six years of marriage, the socialite and kissing his face and they both smiled at one another.

“We already have been for six years, always working together. By the end,” wrote Kim in the caption, showing that the relationship is still strong and steady, and strong.

Remember, though the wedding of Kim and Kanye was held in the city of Florence in Italy, and since then, they have had their children in North St., Chicago, and Ps, the last two managed by the surrogacy.

Understand the nature of the case,

At the beginning of the month, the Sun newspaper claimed that the marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got into a series of conflicts, since they had to be confined at home to avoid the risk of the coronavirus.

A source told the tabloid that the two are trying to be on the opposite side of the house, to prevent conflicts, the greatest in the relationship.

“Kim and Kanye west argue all the time, during this pandemic,” said a source.

“Kim, it’s getting crazy, because people are so used to being on the move. It is also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is upset with Kanye west and thinks that he’s helping out the responsibilities of the family. They were at opposite ends of the house, in order to keep things civilized,” the source added.

And it may have been because of this, Kim decided to spend a few days in the house, sister Kylie Jenner is getting in the Malibú.

“Kim was super nervous about being away from your family, and especially for not having much to do on her own. She was getting frustrated,” said the insider.

Last month, another source told Us Weekly magazine that Kim had filed for a time, alone with her husband.

“He has made an effort to give some space to your wife, taking the children to Wyoming. Kim needed a break and time alone so, He took the children with him. She loves her children, but like any parent, you just need time to be alone.”

