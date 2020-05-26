Kim Kardashian has celebrated six years of marriage with Kanye West’s – Diário do Grande ABC

25/05/2020 | 11:10

Some of the couples are both working full time, which makes us believe that love can be forever. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were celebrated at the 24th of may in the year 2020, six years of marriage!

We would have used Instagram to post an album with two pictures of the couple and said the following:

The six-year-old has gone, the only thing missing is the forever. Up to the end of it.

Together since 2012, and both of them officiated in the european union in 2014, with a wedding in Italy. They are the fathers of the North, to the Saint, in Chicago, and Ps.