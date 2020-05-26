Kim Kardashian says: what would be the name of a Psalm, and why you have decided to move Those

+



Kim Kardashian and the youngest, Ps (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Fans of Kim Kardashian are already familiar with all the different names that the manager and her husband, Kanye Westthey looked for their children. The parents of the North West (North-west, in other words, The Saint-The West (The holy ghost), and Chicagothe two decided to call his youngest son, Ps (which means, “a Psalm”) in a different way.

find out more

In the last episódo of Keeping Up With the KardashiansKim revealed a little about the behind-the-scenes of the arrival of a small boy, five months old, and has been, generated via surrogacy.

During the dinner, she said that it had the name in mind before I call you out as a Psalm. “In the name that it was going to be ‘Ye’, but He didn’t like it because ‘Y’ doesn’t mean anything,” he admitted. The idea of the former, in fact, was to pay tribute to your loved one, as that is the name of the song is “Ye”.

Kim Kardashian and the youngest, Ps (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kim, it has been said that one of his sisters had an influence on the decision to leave in the name of Ye-to-back. The manager came to fetch the references of the bible, with the beginning, and to continue paying tribute to her husband. However, when I think of that “Yehezkel“she has been owned and operated by Kylie Jenner. “She called me at the last minute, and then he said, ‘No!'”, he said.

Check out the video:

Kim Kardashian and the youngest, Ps (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.