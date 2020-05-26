Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, O for 65 years, has revealed how her sex life, and of the bridegroom, businessman, Corey Gamble is “busy”.

Confessing to a friend, Faye Resnick, she told me that from the start of the 2014 season, the age difference of 26 years between them, it was never a problem because of one feature: the enormous sexual chemistry that a couple has.

“I don’t know what’s going on with me, but I’m not sure this is normal, because every time I want to, do you understand me”, she implied.

As long as your daughters are the cause for the libido, “about a teenage girl, she might blame it on the “lover, sexy, and seems to be living in a very special one.

“Sex at my age is a precious thing, and my girls don’t understand how lucky we are, I still feel that way. I’ve got to take advantage of the moment’, finished.