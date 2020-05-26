Kris Jenner thinks Kourtney Kardashian is still in love with Scott

Scott Disick shared a couple of vacations in Mexico with her three children, her ex-Kourtney Kardashian and her current girlfriend, Sophia Richie, there’s a couple of weeks ago, but it seems the family of the socialite does not approve of being so close to her, Scott, and Sophia.

Kris Jenner said Kim Kardashian and Khloé in a preview of the upcoming episode of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which I was very worried about the situation I ended up in tears, because he believes that Kourtney still loves Scott and is afraid that she will be hurt to see it so close is the relationship of a father and his children with another woman.

In the video, Kim shows you a photo on Instagram of the Night, of him with Kourtney, and Ricchie, “Oh, my God…. Have you seen what Scott just post? Tell Me, what else a guy could ask for?He, Kourtney, and Sophie in Mexico. “

The mother of the Kardashians has commented that it was a bit confusing: “Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are on vacation together, and what’s going on? Sofia is a little girl spinning around, and Kourtney is an old drunk. All of these people are in need of care,” complained Kris.

“Why on earth did Kourtney felt the need to go on vacation with Scott? It makes a lot of trips with the kids. She can pick them up and go back to Mexico any day of the week,” he said.

The concerned mother explained that she believes that it is the business of Kourtney’s going to hurt her because they suspect she is still in love with Disick.