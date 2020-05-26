Kristen Bell says that her daughter is 5 years old wears a diaper and it gets critical – The Growing

+



Both Lincoln and Delta (Photo Reproduction in Instagram)

Pediatricians and experts in child development have always repeated that every child is unique, and you must abide by the individual time for each one to achieve key milestones, such as starting to walk, to talk, to let the diaper… And it can be seen clearly in a family with brothers and sisters. American actress Kristen Bell spoke on the subject, more especially on the desfralde, and has generated controversy on the web, to disclose the fact that the youngest Delta, which is 5 years old, still wears a diaper to sleep in. The oldest, Lincoln, who is now 7, was able to move quickly through this stage and learnt how to use the toilet early in the morning.

“My oldest daughter was about 2 years ago when we suggested that she use the bathroom in the same room with her. She never wore another diaper,” said Kristen, in your program, Momsplaining.

The talks have generated comments to the contrary on the web. “Because Kristen Bell was going to talk to you about this fact, so humiliating to your daughter, and for identifying details, such as the name of it? Delta may not have known it at the time, but it is in the midst of an epidemic, during the delicate years of development, his mother told the world that she still wears a diaper,” said one internet user.

On the following day, she countered: “I don’t think it’s humiliating if your child wears diapers until that age. Each and every person is different. My 5 year old wouldn’t be embarrassed, even if she wore a diaper during the day. She is confident, playful, and can’t see a thing in and of itself for you to apologize”.

BY THE TIME A CHILD IS USUALLY TO WEAR A DIAPER?

According to pediatrician Ana Escobar, the desfralde, usually from the age of 2 years old. In general, up to 3, children are able to go without a diaper during the day. Between the ages of 3 and 5, it is also desfraldam in the evening. However, it is important for you to know that you may experience many situations during this period, such as a change to yellow in the urinary tract that prevents the child to control the urine. In addition, it can also happen in situations that are emotional and specific, what do you do with that is to say, the baby is more time-consuming,” he says.

The pediatrician explains that some children are able to control the pee, but you ask for a nappy to do a poo. The other to regulate the well, the poop and the pee escapes. Each case must be examined and dealt with separately. “The tip is this: talk to your child’s doctor for a plan for the removal of the diaper for the night,” says the doctor before the visit. This is the best way to avoid headaches and unnecessary worries!

