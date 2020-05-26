Kylie Jenner makes the tinsel to celebrate the 2 years of the Stormi Webster – Who

+



Kylie Jenner shows off the detail of the tinsel birthday to Stormi, her daughter, Lisa Scott (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

A little Stormi Webster he completed a 2-year old, and a mother owl Kylie Jenner22 years old, he decided to make a tinsel to celebrate. On Instagram, we would have shared a number of photos and videos to showcase the event, which had as its theme ‘butterflies’.

In the pictures, Has yet to show her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, playing with her daughter on the swing, showing off their good relations even when you are apart. Recently, the two have been put together with Disney to bring the child to enjoy the ride, and the start of the anniversary celebrations.

At the party, Has shown details of the custom, from the swing to the ball pool and the food, and that it had the format of a butterfly. Empolgadíssima, the manager ended up showing off part of her outfit: A pair of trousers from the brand Versace with patterns matching the theme of the event.

Check out the video on the anniversary of the Stormi Webster dictionary:

