Kylie Jenner reveals her sisters, if you feel that your status in the billion dollar

Kylie Jenner he revealed how his sisters feel, with the status of a billion dollar. In an interview with the Ellen DeGeneres this Friday, the 6th, Case was told if you roll some of the pressure off of your family because of your good fortune.
“It only happens when I don’t know, when we type in a chat and talking about where we need to go on a trip with a group, and then everyone says, ‘Kylie’s? You will have to pay for it?’ Or, that kind of thing”he admitted to her.
The star pointed out that it is a hoax, and that there is nothing but love” in her relationship with her sisters. “They have a lot to be proud of me for sure”well , says the entrepreneur.
“No, they don’t have to”jokes Kris Jenner, who accompanied her daughter to the appointment. “Just my own stuff. As long as it pays for my things.”.
Ellen also took a fun by saying that the Case is likely to be his “favorite daughter”. “Hey, dan,”responded to the momager.
In march, Forbes magazine has named Kylie, the youngest billion dollar to gain their wealth. Her sisters also did not lag behind, and they have a lot of business success.
Kim Kardashian you have in your line-up KKW Beauty and Khloe Kardashian it’s the owner of the brand name of the jeans Good For The American. In addition to this, Kourtney Kardashian you have to your site, lifestyle, Pooshand Kendall Jenner it is one of the best paid models in the industry. The brother of them Rob Kardashianalso it is part of a number of businesses, including Arthur, George, and Halfway to Dead.
During the interview, She joked with Kris telling her that she has forgotten the names of his own daughters, to talk about his family.
“Yes, yes, there are times when she is yelling at me, and said, ‘Khloé, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie!’ The kind she can’t take it in. And I say, ‘do You know my name?'”revealed the Case.
