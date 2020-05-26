Kylie Jenner reveals her sisters, if you feel that your status in the billion dollar

Kylie Jenner he revealed how his sisters feel, with the status of a billion dollar. In an interview with the Ellen DeGeneres this Friday, the 6th, Case was told if you roll some of the pressure off of your family because of your good fortune.

“It only happens when I don’t know, when we type in a chat and talking about where we need to go on a trip with a group, and then everyone says, ‘Kylie’s? You will have to pay for it?’ Or, that kind of thing”he admitted to her.

The star pointed out that it is a hoax, and that there is nothing but love” in her relationship with her sisters. “They have a lot to be proud of me for sure”well , says the entrepreneur.

“No, they don’t have to”jokes Kris Jenner, who accompanied her daughter to the appointment. “Just my own stuff. As long as it pays for my things.”.

Ellen also took a fun by saying that the Case is likely to be his “favorite daughter”. “Hey, dan,”responded to the momager.